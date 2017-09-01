Bangor literary festival boasts wealth of creative talent

The Aspects Irish Literature Festival has a long tradition of embracing writing in all its forms and bringing household names to Bangor, and Ards and North Down Borough Council has just announced this year’s programme, which will feature authors including Colm Tóibín, Frank McGuinness, Malachi O’Doherty, Carol Drinkwater, Bernie McGill and many others.

Poetry has always been a highlight on the Aspects programme and this year is no different with a host of poetry events including a poetry slam, a competition and various readings. Donaghadee native Rachel McCrum will be reading from her latest collection The First Blast to Awaken Women Degenerate on Wednesday September 20 at North Down Museum. Rachel was the inaugural poet in residence for BBC Scotland in 2015 and was writer in residence 2016 for the Coastword Festival in Dunbar.

Aspects welcomes poet, editor and publisher Peter Fallon to this year’s festival. Peter will be in conversation with Kenneth Irvine about his life, work and the world of poetry publishing at North Down Museum on September 20. Founder of Gallery Press in 1970, which has since been responsible for the publication of hundreds of Irish titles, Peter has a wealth of knowledge of Irish poetry publishing and will read from his latest work Strong My Love. Other Aspects poetry events include Women Aloud Readings and Wine and Rhymes at The Blackberry Path on September 2 and 15, the Poetry Slam at SERC Theatre on September 16, and Moyra Donaldson and Paul Maddern at The Blackberry Path on September 17.

Aspects Festival, September 14-24 at various locations around Bangor. Visit aspectsfestival.com.