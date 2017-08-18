Brendan Cole brings his new show to Belfast

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Brendan Cole will be making a very welcome return to Belfast’s Waterfront Hall next year.

And this time he will be performing his All Night Long show for two nights on March 28 and 29.

This is a truly magical show full of dance, live music, incredible staging and so much more.

With 21 on-stage musicians and dancers playing to rave reviews this year, All Night Long is back in theatres across the UK in 2018, including the Waterfront Hall. Created and directed by Brendan himself, All Night Long features eight dancers performing to phenomenal live music from 13 onstage musicians. Featuring all of your Strictly favourites, from beautiful Waltzes to powerful Paso Doblés, this is a show that fans of the show can’t afford to miss.