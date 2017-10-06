Cancer Focus Fundraiser Barbara Long takes part in our My Makeup Challenge

Barbara Long is always on the go, meeting people and attending events as a community fundraiser with Cancer Focus Northern Ireland. Barbara has a keen interest in eating well and staying fit and healthy, so skin care is a vital part of her regime.

“I wear makeup every day as it’s important in my job to present yourself well. I have a mix of goodies in my makeup bag from cheaper products to more expensive treats,” Barbara explained.

Clarins makeup collection

“Key for me is foundation – I suffer from acne, so good cover is crucial. I recently discovered Flormar, costing around £9, that suits my skin perfectly. It has SPF 15 – working for Cancer Focus NI I am very conscious of how important sun screen is to prevent sun damage, including early and deeper wrinkles and sun spots.

“Powder is also a big thing for me and again I’ve gone for Flormar because it counteracts my oily skin.

“Everyone wants their eyes to be their most striking feature. I have Clarins and Mac palettes that work wonders - natural, tawny/beige colours for work and more dramatic, shimmery smoky brown tones for the evening. There are so many shades to choose from and I love to experiment. I have well defined eyebrows so I simply finish them off with pencil – Sleek medium brow kit.

“Charlotte Tilbury full fat lashes mascara is my favourite, you can feel the difference. I have small lashes so I need to build up the layers for impact. I occasionally go for false lashes. Ardell Wispies are quite natural looking, or as natural as false eyelashes go!

“For daytime lipstick I go for a subtle nude No. 7 colour, soft tulip. You see the brand in many shops, so it’s a handy buy.

“For night time glamour I apply a soft glittery pink highlighter to my cheeks and my So Sue contour kit gives my cheeks that extra definition. For lips I go for a strong statement red for that wow factor – Charlotte Tilbury again.

“Taking makeup off is just as important as putting it on. I swear by Simple cleanser and toner, which my dermatologist recommended. Lidl’s own brand eye makeup remover is brilliant too.

“I finish off with Clean and Clear facewash using a face cloth for gentle exfoliation and L’Oreal day and night moisturiser. In the morning I use the facewash again before moisturising. Having a clear, fresh complexion goes a long way to helping you feel on top form.

“Cancer Focus NI has a nailbar at Belfast City and Craigavon hospitals for patients whose nails have been damaged by chemotherapy. We use a lot of Clarins products including Crème Jeunesse des Mains for hands and nails, which I wouldn’t be without.”

Cancer Focus NI’s A Guide to Looking Your Best for cancer patients has great beauty tips on eyebrow shaping, makeup application and more. Email care@cancerfocusni.org.