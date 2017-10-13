Cool FM’s Melissa Riddell spills all in our Makeup Bag Challenge

Melissa Riddell is the charismatic young presenter we love to listen to on ‘Cool Goes Quiet’ during weekdays from 10pm to 1am.

The 25-year-old, who is a graduate of the Cool Academy and hails from Magherafelt, has also made serious waves in the local fashion scene, and constantly impresses with her edgy street style and bold makeup looks.

Melissa Riddell loves to mix up her look.

The cosmetics fan, who has gained many fans thanks to her signature style, loves experimenting with her look, “At the moment, I’m keeping my every day routine pretty simple as I am just back from holidays, so I have a little colour on my face which means I can just about get away without foundation. Therefore, currently I am just filling in my brows - I can’t leave the house without doing this, as I have terrible brows naturally! I am also just popping on a little concealor to any eye bags or break outs, a touch of mascara and some lip balm and I’m out the door.

“I absolutely love makeup and experimenting with different looks. My every day routine at the moment is a far cry from my usual ‘full face.’

Melissa explains as the cold weather draws closer, she will start opting for a more dramatic look, “As we enter into Autumn/Winter, I’ll also be introducing lots of deeper lip colours into my makeup looks. Nothing screams A/W like a berry lip!

“I’m a makeup junkee, I love trying out new things! I’m really into watching beauty gurus and Youtubers online, my two favourites – Desi and Katy just released a collection with Dose of Colours, and I purchased the entire collection.

'Im a makeup junkee, I love trying out new things!'

“It is so difficult to choose my one one ‘go-to’ beauty product that I couldn’t live without - as I need my brow products. I can’t leave the house without putting my brows on first. I love the Nyx brow gel – it’s so good and so affordable! However my all time favourite makeup product is highlighter. Who doesn’t want to glow! As well as just along my cheekbones, I also love to pop a little highlighter on the inner corners of my eyes, my brow bone, and my cupids bow. One of my favourites is Illamasqua Beyond powder in ‘OMG’ as it is so beautiful.”

Melissa adds, “I have a lot of exciting events coming up in the next few weeks, Belfast Fashion Week for one! It’s a highlight of the season for me because not only do I change up my own makeup look for the occasion, but there’s always something amazing going on with the makeup on the catwalk which gives me inspiration for the rest of the season. For events such as BFW or even just a girls night out on the weekend, I personally like to make everything more dramatic! I love a dark smokey eye and I’ll always add a lash. Some of my favourite lashes can be bought in Primark, such as the SoSu collection. Her range caters to everyone, from fluttery, natural looking lashes to super dramatic, it’s fab!”

For a full list of West Coast Cooler Belfast Fashionweek visit: belfastfashionweek.com.