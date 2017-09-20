Disabled performers to wow with Luminous Soul

Luminous Soul, Northern Ireland’s only contemporary dance programme for people with disabilities, will present a showcase of its members’ work at Crescent Arts Centre on Friday September 29 at 7.30pm as part of the Bounce! disability arts festival.

Formed in 2010 by Open Arts, one of Northern Ireland’s most dynamic arts and disability organisations which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Luminous Soul includes members with a range of physical disabilities, learning disabilities, sensory impairments and mental health issues.

Luminous Soul’s festival performance will include a selection of group dances, duets and solos, performed to live choral music from the award-winning Open Arts Community Choir and a guest appearance from local singer-songwriter, Donal Scullion.

Originally from Italy, Luminous Soul member Cinizia Savonitti never thought dancing would be possible for her due to her cerebral palsy. Commenting on the difference which participation in the dance group has made to her life, she said: “Dancing feels like flying. My body feels so light and really like I’m flying when I dance with Luminous Soul. My disability has become beautiful - not something to hide.”

Luminous Soul will perform at the Crescent Arts Centre, University Road, Belfast on Friday September 29 at 7.30pm as part of the Bounce! Festival. Tickets are £8 and can be booked online now at www.eventbrite.co.uk – search ‘Luminous Soul’.