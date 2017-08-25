Dr Marcel on life after Love Island: ‘It’s insane!’

Marcel Somerville, the likeable love guru on ITV2’s Love Island who tried to help emotional contestants through their romantic ups and downs, is once again putting his self-taught counselling skills to good use.

With lightning speed, Love Island finalist Dr Marcel - as he was nicknamed on the hit series after helping the likes of Kem Cetinay, Camilla Thurlow and Sam Gowland through relationship dramas - has rushed out a guide on all matters of the heart.

Dr Marcel’s Little Book Of Big Love is a flick-through book which offers tips on all things romantic, accompanied by snippets of his own love life and most famously his relationship with Gabby Allen, who he met on the show.

Today, muscles toned beneath a fitted black crew neck jumper and black jeans, a subtle piece of silver bling around his neck, a chunky gold watch around his wrist and diamond studs in his ears, it’s clear why Marcel, 31, became one of the favourites in the villa.

“I’ve found a new lease of life in my therapy skills,” he says, beaming. “There was a point in my life when I thought about becoming a life coach. It all makes sense now. It’s definitely something I’ll look into. Maybe I could do a chat show and people could come to me with their problems and I could talk through things.”

Today, he doesn’t ask if I know he used to be a member of Blazin’ Squad, but admits that his feet have hardly touched the ground since landing back in the UK. He has a new presenting job on This Morning, a string of personal appearances lined up, a one-off gig with Blazin’ Squad and has recently launched his solo career with his debut single Someone.

“I walked in the villa and I was Marcel, I was in the villa and I was still Marcel, then I walked out of the villa and I was Dr Marcel,” he says.

“Becoming a doctor has changed my life. It’s insane! The response I’ve received from being in there has been amazing. It’s nice to know that people have got to know me and they’ve really warmed to me, but it is crazy.

The rapper, DJ and music producer reflects: “Before I went in there, I had 2,000 Instagram followers and now I’ve got 970,000.”

The sudden celebrity has changed his life, he says.

In the book he mentions he’s slept with between 200 and 300 women, although he points out that it’s probably nearer the lower figure.

“Gabby knew that and has always said it’s a big number, but everyone’s got their history. She wasn’t bothered by it, well not that she let on.”

They don’t argue, he says, because they talk about things. “If you communicate about things, they get cleared up so much more easily than if you let everything build up inside you. I’ve always been a good communicator.”

So the question on everyone’s lips is, ‘Are Marcel and Gabby going to tie the knot?’

“Me and Gabby are deeply in love with each other but it’s still early and you can’t jump into marriage when you’ve only known someone for nine weeks. But there’s potential there for us to do everything that a normal couple would do in the near future.”

Dr Marcel’s Little Book Of Big Love is published by Blink, priced £12.99.