Fashion designer wins top award with ball grown made entirely of crisp packets

Tayto has unveiled the winner of its renowned Creative Fashion Competition at Clandeboye Festival - with the winning dress made entirely with crisp packets.

The announcement was made at the recent Camerata Ireland Fashion Showcase, part of Clandeboye Festival, with Natasha’s stunning winning ball gown revealed on the catwalk.

The winning dress - pictured from the back.

The innovative competition, part of Tayto’s ongoing commitment to encouraging young talent and supporting local education, was open to final year fashion students in Belfast Metropolitan College.

As part of her prize, Natastha has also received a bursary from Tayto, worth £350.

Paul Allen, CEO of Tayto, explained: “We were delighted to support Camerata Ireland Fashion Showcase once again and have been overwhelmed by the creative flair on display, both at the show and from the students who entered our competition.

“Tayto has always been the star on our Castle’s conveyor belts and it was great to see it elevated to become the leading light on the catwalk, thanks to Natasha’s fantastic design. The dress was colourful, eye-catching and beautifully represented Tayto and I would go as far as to say that she made our crisps even more appealing!

“Congratulations to all of the talented students who took part - each of the designs were out of the world and all would have been worthy of the catwalk. “I’m delighted that Natasha’s Tayto-inspired creation was debuted on the runway as it teamed the very best of local design with iconic Tayto packaging, creating a piece that truly was full of local flavour.

“Anyone wearing this piece out and about could certainly only be described as a crisp dresser and the winning designer has earned herself a packet - a £350 Tayto bursary, which we hope will help to develop her fashion career.”

Pat Dickson, lecturer at Belfast Metropolitan College, added: “This was an excellent competition for our talented students who enjoyed the challenge of working with Tayto packaging as their material.

“Congratulations to Natasha, who is a deserving winner and thank you to all of the students who took part, each of whom displayed wonderful technical expertise and creative flair.

“I know that all of the judges found it very difficult to shortlist the entries to the last few with the final decision on whom the winner should be being taken between experienced fashion professionals and social media likes.”

Tayto crisps have been made at Tayto Castle, Co Armagh, since 1956 when Thomas Hutchinson spotted a gap in the market to make tasty potato snacks.

The company remains family-owned by the Hutchinsons and is now run by Thomas’s children.

Since its humble beginnings more than 60 years ago, Tayto has grown into an international business, supplying crisps and snacks produced in Tandragee to more than 40 countries across the world.

During the last 12 years, Tayto has also acquired iconic crisp and snack brands, Golden Wonder, Real Crisps, Mr Porky, Jonathan Crisp and Portlebay Popcorn through its parent organisation, Tayto Group.

Across the Group, more than five million packets of crisps and snacks are produced each day at its six UK factories.

For further information, visit tayto.com.