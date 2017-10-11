Forget Strictly, it’s time for tea dances

During the month of October older people can enjoy a series of retro tea dances across a selection of Belfast venues.

The Punjana Tea Dance series has been organised as part of Positive Ageing month during which classes, workshops, events and activities aimed at those aged 60 and over will be held across the city.

Jamie Thompson of Thompson’s Family Teas was in Belfast recently to launch the hugely popular Punjana Tea Dance series.

He said: “We have been delighted to see how popular the Punjana Tea Dances have become since they were first launched in 2013, and also how much enjoyment they bring to local communities.

“Punjana, born and blended in Belfast since 1896, is proud to have played a very special part in the history of the city, and the series of Punjana Tea Dances offers a fabulous opportunity to relive the glorious dance hall days.”

Amy Quigley from Belfast proved to be the perfect partner to help kick off the series of events.

People can get their dancing shoes on and enjoy a cuppa on the following dates: Belfast Castle, 11 October, 12– 2pm and 3– 5pm; Grosvenor Hall, Glengall Street, 23 October, 12–2pm and 3–5pm; East Belfast Network Centre, Templemore Avenue, 26 October, 2-4pm.

For more information visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/seniors.