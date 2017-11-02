Four hot new ways to wear lipstick this Autumn

Red and pink have been make-up mainstays for decades, but the AW17 shows gave us new ways to wear these classic colours on your lips.

Red lipstick is possibly the most iconic make-up product of all, with pink not far behind it. So if we told you these classic hues are on-trend this season, you’d be well within your rights to say, “So? What else is new?”

But, in actual fact, these enduring shades were reinterpreted on the AW17 catwalks in ways that made us sit and up and take notice.

“Applying red to the face is one of the most ancient of beauty gestures, but right now it feels really new,” says MAC backstage make-up artist Lyne Desnoyers. “The way we’re using it this season reflects a need of make-up artists to break apart the classics - or reinterpret them with colour.”

And the results are oh-so pretty, it must be said - but you will need a few tips to tone down the more out-there catwalk designs.

Here are four fresh ways to wear lipstick this season, and the products you’ll need to achieve them.

1. Chalayan’s cherry-lined lips

At Chalayan, the make-up muse was a “weird, club kid Geisha”, Thomas de Kluyver explained backstage. “Take the classics and make it more 2017.”

That meant lips that were patted with a fuchsia cream colour, working from the centre outwards, then lined with a cherry red liner that’s smudged slightly, creating an ombre effect.

Get the look:

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour in High Drama, �17.50, available from MAC

Burt’s Bees Lipstick in Fuchsia Flood, £9.99

Nars Precision Lip Liner in Juan-les-Pins, £18

2. Topshop’s ruby pout

Looking for an alternative to the matte red lip but don’t want to go full-on gloss? At Topshop, the ruby shade was midway between the two.

Forgoing liner in favour of an ‘I-whacked-this-on-in-the-taxi’ vibe, the juicy tone gives you a full, healthy-looking pout with minimal shine.

Get the look:

Hourglass Ultra Slim Refillable Lipstick in I Desire, £28, John Lewis

3. Eudon Choi’s powdered perfection

Inspired by the clothes in the collection, at Eudon Choi, a bright coral red was mixed and applied in varying intensities so that “individuality is respected and embraced”, according to make-up maestro Adam de Cruz.

Whether you want to try a delicate tangerine wash or a dense umber, the key to the perfect shine-free pout is to press a touch of coral blusher on top. In fact, whatever colour your lippie this season, adding a coordinating blusher on top will bring it bang up to date.

Get the look:

Collection Velvet Kiss Lip Cream in Mango, £2.99, Superdrug

Estee Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpt Blusher in Peach Passion, £30, John Lewis

4. Giambattista Valli’s glossy girls

The most extreme expression of the glossy lips trend came at Preen, where the models were meant to look like they’d gone and snogged all their lippie off before they hit the catwalk.

But at Giambattista Valli, the look was way more wearable. Contrasted with perfectly polished, dewy skin, a burgundy lip pencil was applied over the entire lips, followed by a smear of matte liquid lip colour and a generous dose of clear lip gloss, to give the shiniest finish possible.

Get the look:

MAC Lip Pencil in Burgundy, £13

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour in High Drama, £17.50

MAC Lipglass Clear, £15