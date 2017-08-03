Game of Thrones prop maker holds craft open day in east Belfast

If you’ve ever fancied having a go at pottery making now’s your chance as ceramicist, Helen Faulkner, throws open the doors of her new East Belfast studio, on Saturday August 5, as part of Craft NI’s August Craft Month.

Supported by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, August Craft Month, now in its 11th year, is an annual celebration of craft which this year features over 120 events taking place across Northern Ireland. Drop in and join Helen at her pottery workshop at Owen O’Cork Mill, Beersbridge Road, anytime from 10:30am – 4pm, for pottery making demonstrations and mini have-a-go sessions.

Game of Thrones fans can also view a range of props recently created by Helen for the award-winning hit TV series.

Helen’s craft business grew out of a business development programme, Making It, established by Invest NI, Craft NI and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to encourage sustainable creative sector business start-ups. A passion for food led Helen to focus her design work on producing a range of high-quality items for use in the kitchen. During her two years with the Making It Programme, Helen was placed with South Eastern Regional College in Downpatrick followed by Down Arts Centre where she received business training and had an opportunity to hone her business ideas.

Meadhbh McIlgorm of Craft NI said the demand for people to create for themselves was stronger than ever: “We are noticing that more and more people are signing up to workshops to learn a new skill. There has been a resurgence in making things again possibly as a reaction to our increasingly digital lives. August Craft Month is the perfect way to meet people with similar interests and learn from the best makers in Northern Ireland.”

Suzanne Lyle, head of visual arts at the Arts Council, added, “Craft NI is back with another impressive programme of craft events taking place across Northern Ireland. August Craft Month has been steadily growing each year with more and more people taking part and trying something new. The Arts Council is delighted to support this terrific celebration of craft.”

Visit Helen Faulkner’s studio open day, August 5, 10am-4pm, Unit 10D, Owen O’Cork Mill, Beersbridge Road. Find out more about Helen Faulkner at www.helenfaulknerceramics.com and for details of all August Craft Month events visit www.augustcraftmonth.com.