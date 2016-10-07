Search

Hockney exhibition proves top draw for Ulster art aficionados

Pupils gather for a tour of the Hockney exhibition at the MAC

The critically acclaimed David Hockney exhibition at the MAC in Belfast is proving a massive ‘draw’ with school children across Northern Ireland, with almost 700 visiting the presentation since it opened on August 19.

