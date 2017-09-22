Kate Adie announced for Mount Stewart Conversations Festival

BAFTA-winning Kate Adie is among this year’s Mount Stewart Conversations Festival speakers, alongside previously announced Ian Hislop, Rachel Johnson and Rosie Boycott. The group of internationally renowned authors, artists and presenters will each share their experiences, wisdom and advice through a series of talks and panel debates that will take place at the two-day festival on October 14 and 15 at the inspirational grounds of Mount Stewart.

Kate Adie grew up in Sunderland and became a familiar figure through her work as BBC Chief News Correspondent. She was one of the first British women sending despatches from danger zones around the world including her assignment in both Gulf Wars and four years of war in the Balkans. Kate carried out numerous assignments in Northern Ireland throughout the Troubles as well as reporting on the referendum to ratify the Good Friday Agreement. Kate is also the long-serving presenter of Radio 4’s From Our Own Correspondent and a presenter and contributor to many other radio and television programmes. She was awarded the OBE in 1993.

Other names to feature in the festival include Jonathan Lynn who co-wrote Yes Minister and Yes Prime Minister; Dan Cruickshank, Natalie Haynes, Edith Hall and Fiona Stafford.

The specialist talks will explore a wealth of topics of global, political and social interest, including the 2018 anniversary of women and suffrage, Brexit and the Irish economy, political women of Ireland, journeys through time, and myths and legend. Tickets and further programme details available via www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mountstewart.