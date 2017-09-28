Lord of the Dance rebooted for new show

Following it’s run of sell-out shows earlier this year at Belfast Waterfront, Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games – a new staging of the traditional masterpiece - has confirmed a return to the Millennium Forum in Londonderry for February 2018 as part of a limited run to celebrate the anniversary of the original.

With all the visceral energy, choreographic complexity and dramatic precision of the original show, Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games features new staging, new costumes and choreography and 40 young performers all directed by Michael Flatley, including protégés Morgan Comer and Cathal Keaney who were trained to take on the lead role. With new music by composer Gerard Fahy, this latest iteration combines the best of tradition with all the excitement of this new music and dance extravaganza.

Michael Flatley’s innovative choreography and performance at the 1994 Eurovision was a groundbreaking work that changed the world of contemporary Irish dance.

Followed by massive global success with the creation of hit shows Lord Of The Dance, Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger, Flatley’s career has seen the artist and musician – holder of a place in the Guinness Book of Records for an incredible 35 taps per second - break box office records and thrill audiences around the world for over two decades.

Lord Of The Dance premiered in Dublin in 1996 and was seen by over 50 million people in 40 countries around the world.

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games will be performed at the Millennium Forum, Londondery February 8-10, 2018. Tickets are now on sale from the Millennium box office on 02871 264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk.