Maiden Voyage tour with imaginative new dance work

A host of regional venues across the Province are set to host a new tour by Belfast contemporary dance company, Maiden Voyage. The piece is entitled Pause and Effect and it explores themes of friendship, competition and communication. The show has been billed as a ‘clever blend of playful humour, playground antics and precisely timed sophisticated dance’, and will see the performers create a whirlwind of lively action and sound, with only an occasional pause. Accompanied by music created by renowned artist Willie Drennan, father of choreographer Eleesha Drennan, the music draws from folk tunes and the rhythmical sounds of traditional instruments.

Nine performances of Pause and Effect will be held at Belfast venue the MAC, the Island Arts Centre, Lisburn, the Marketplace Theatre, Armagh, and Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey.

Maiden Voyage artistic director Nicola Curry commented: “This exciting performance is full of excitement and charm. Inspired by the spontaneity of a child’s creative play, the combination of imaginative movement and live music is exhilarating.”

Gilly Campbell, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s arts development officer for drama and dance, added: “Maiden Voyage has built a reputation of excellence for the quality and distinctiveness of both its dance programme and delivery, and is viewed as a dance sector leader both within and beyond Northern Ireland.”

Pause and Effect will run at The MAC, tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), the Island Arts Centre, on October 11; the Market Place Theatre, on October 17, and the Theatre at the Mill, on October 19.