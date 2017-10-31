Original work by street artist Banksy on display in Dublin

Original works by street artist Banksy worth up to €150,000 are set to feature at Ireland’s premier art fair Art Source, at the RDS in Dublin from November 10-12.

Gormleys Fine Art will be showing a selection of screen prints by the anonymous British based artist and political activist who has built up a huge following despite his identity remaining a mystery.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest art show, which will give Irish art lovers the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis.

“There is massive interest in Banksy, his work is very eye catching and people tend to do a double take when they see you have an original by him on display,” said Oliver Gormley.

Gormleys will have pieces on display ranging from €9,000 for Napalm up to €150,000 for Heavy Weaponry.

Among the pieces being shown by Gormleys are Banksy’s iconic Flying Copper image of a policeman with a big yellow smiley face, his Girl With A Balloon and his Tesco Tomato Soup can parody on the work by Andy Warhol.

Cultural icon Banksy is said to keep his identity secret as graffiti is a crime but nevertheless the work on sale by Gormleys is fully vetting and verified.

“We get Banksy’s work through an external company and each piece comes with a certificate of proof that it is an original piece by the artist,” said Oliver.

This year’s Art Source sold out in record time and features over 130 contemporary artists and 20 Irish and international galleries gathering together to showcase painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

“Art Source offers visitors the opportunity to purchase a one-off affordable artwork to make their home unique and also the opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their work,” said show organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

There is a huge emphasis on visitor involvement at Art Source, and this year the show features interactive oil and resin painting demonstrations and there are free children’s art workshops for under 12s.

Art Source takes place at the RDS, Dublin, from November 10-12. Admission is €10 adults, €8 OAPs. Children under 16 free only if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Opening times: Friday November 10, 11am-9pm, Saturday November 11, 10am-6pm, Sunday November 12, 10am-6pm.