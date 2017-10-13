Paint the Town Pink supporter Eilish Fearon, reveals what’s in her makeup bag

Eilish Fearon, Banbridge, helps to spread breast cancer awareness after her mother received treatment for the disease recently.

“I am helping out with the Paint the Town Pink charity fundraising event which is taking place in The OUTLET on Saturday, October 14,” Eilish explained.

Eilish Fearon, The OUTLET took on our My makeup Bag challenge.

“I will be there on the day doing whatever is needed as my mum recently came through breast cancer and I think it is a fantastic cause. The nurses and doctors that dealt with my mum were amazing, in fact everyone we encountered was lovely and very hard working.

“Thankfully my mum’s cancer was detected early. She had no symptoms and had just booked herself in to get a mammogram for peace of mind as she is nearly 70 and soon wouldn’t be eligible for one. The cancer was a non-aggressive form and she is now recovering well.”

Eilish says she keeps her everyday routine pretty simple, “After cleansing and moisturising I let that dry then apply primer. In the daytime I sometimes only use a tinted moisturiser so I apply that with my hands or if I’m using the double wear foundation I use a powder brush to apply the liquid, I have tried all methods of putting on liquid foundation and I like this best. I then add a little eye shadow, mascara and lip gloss.

“For going out I would usually do my eye makeup before the foundation as I like to spend a bit of time on it - then layer up foundation and powder if I am wearing tan. Finally, I would add a spritz of stay on product.

“I mostly use Estee Lauder as I have sensitive combination skin and I find the products suit me best.

“That includes my Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation; Estee Lauder Tinted Moisturiser; primer, eye cream, eye pencil and replenish oil. For eyeshadow I use No7, and then I alternate between using Avon and Maybelline mascara. I use Rimmel Live Pink Blush and lip gloss and finish with a spritz of perfume and body lotion.

“I used to change up my makeup products regularly - but it had a bad impact on my skin. Once I discovered Estee Lauder agreed with my skin, I have stuck with it for the last number of years. But I could not live without moisturiser and mascara!

“I am very pale so I only wear a little makeup during the day which means for a night out I change my eyeshadow, darken my foundation and powder, and use a lot more mascara - plus I darken my eyebrows!”

The OUTLET is supporting Banbridge Action Cancer Fundraising Group’s Paint the Town Pink charity event this Saturday (October 14) with a range of on-site activities including a raffle, face painting and appearances from family favourite superheroes Spiderman and Batman.

To find out more visit: the-outlet.co.uk/whats-on.