Poldark Tall ship visits Great Yarmouth

A three-masted tall ship which starred in TV's Poldark has sailed into port for a seafaring festival.

The 154.9ft-long vessel Kaskelot, which is one of the world's largest remaining wooden tall ships, has arrived in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, for the town's annual Maritime Festival.

The 154.9ft-long vessel Kaskelot, which is one of the world's largest remaining wooden tall ships, has arrived in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, for the town's annual Maritime Festival

Kaskelot was built in 1948 at the Svendborg shipyard in Denmark and has 17 sails with an area of 9,500 sq ft.

She initially traded off Greenland for the Royal Greenland Trading Company, later became a fisheries support vessel in the Faroe Islands and is now used in many film and TV productions, including Return to Treasure Island, The Three Musketeers and David Copperfield.

The barque double topsail vessel has a crew of 18, eight cabins and can carry 12 passengers.

She underwent a multi-million pound refit in 2013, with more than 55,000 man hours invested to date.

The Kaskelot, arrives in Great Yarmouth,

Her home port is Bristol, where she spent the summer, and she was in Dartmouth, Devon, for sailing trips before travelling round the coast to Great Yarmouth, where she arrived on Tuesday morning.

Around 30,000 visitors are expected to visit the 18th annual Maritime Festival this Saturday and Sunday.

Other vessels on display will include the 1937 motor torpedo boat MTB102 and the brand new steam ship George Stephenson, which was built using recycled or salvaged parts from ships, boats and buildings.