Popular local makeup artist Jordan Humphries reveals whats in her makeup bag

Well known makeup artist and fitness fan Jordan Humphries from Lisburn, might be renowned for her glamorous makeovers on clients, but she has the confidence to go barefaced for her everyday look, as she explains in our new Makeup Bag challenge:

What products are in your makeup bag and why?

“As a makeup artist I have a huge collection of cosmetics and beauty products which I store in a massive beauty box on wheels so I can easily cart it about on jobs.

“My own day to day selection of makeup for my own, personal use is a lot more compact and I keep it in my trusted little flowery Joules toiletries bag. Day to day I must confess that I don’t generally wear makeup! I look after my skin well using products from The Ordinary Cosmetics range and get lash extensions every few weeks at The Pink Room, Stranmillis and my HD brows done with Clare McKinney in Lisburn, so generally I am happy and confident to go au naturale the majority of the time.

“However I do have a go-to daytime look if I’m meeting clients or doing something where I need to look a little more respectable.”

What is your day to day beauty routine?

“For me, speed and ease of application is essential and I can achieve a nice, natural every day look in around five minutes, using very few products.

“For foundation I use the Senna Cosmetics Mineral Mix Pressed Powder Foundation - it is so quick to apply and the coverage is beautiful, flawless and natural.

“Then I apply Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Brick in Bronze to my cheeks. The gradient of colours on the brick means you get sculpted and highlighted all in one sweep and it gives you a beautiful glow. I use the Shimmer Brick on my eyes too, using the highlight shade on my brow bone and a middle copper tone on my lids.

“As I mentioned, my brows and lashes are generally always done but in case they’re not, I use Lancôme Hypnose Drama mascara and Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow, which is an amazing pomade for filling in your brows. I use the Dark Brown shade and it has lasted me ages!

“Then I apply NYX Butter Gloss in Peach Crisp to my lips and that’s me good to go.

“I love the Butter Glosses because they’re quick and easy to apply and give your lips an injection of colour and shine without the stickiness of a normal gloss.”

And how would you change your look for a special occasion?

“For night time or a special occasion I do like to take my time getting ready, it’s the most fun part of the night I think!

“I use MAC Studio Fix Foundation but if I need to custom-blend my colour a bit (if I’m tanned for example) or if I want to do some cream contouring or highlighting I have a big Mehron cream foundation palette that I use - it is amazing buffed on top of the skin using the Zoeva 102 foundation brush.

“My favourite setting powder at the moment is the Rimmel London Insta Fix and Matte- it is nice and cheap and keeps your makeup in place and shine free all night.

“On my cheeks I use my Shimmer Brick again or else in my little palette which you can see in my picture!

“I have a matte contour shade and a shimmery peach blush (both from Senna) then if I want a super strong/shiny highlight I absolutely love using a little Furore Pigment from Illamasqua on a fine fan brush on my cheekbones.

“My eyeshadow palette I tend to stick to is a mix of golds, coppers and brows from Senna, MAC and Make Up Geek and I’ll use them to create a smokey brown eye which is my go to look.

“On my brow bone and inner corner I love using Vanilla pigment from MAC. I’ll finish off my eyes using MAC eye pencil in Smoulder and the black NYX liquid liner, topped with a fab pair of Eyelure lashes.

“Sometimes I like using a glitter just for a little added drama; my favourite is this cooper glitter pot from Barry M.

“I generally stick to the coral family for my lip colour and my favourites are Last Tango lipstick and Bloom lipgloss, both by Senna.”

Which beauty product could you not live without?

“To set my makeup to ensure it will look flawless all night I use the Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray, which is my can’t-live-without makeup must have. Once it’s applied your makeup will not budge!

“I have my own bottle and a bottle for my clients and I use it after every makeup application I do.”