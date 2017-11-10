Popular Northern Ireland model Nuala Meenehan reveals her beauty secrets

Watching the ever-stylish Nuala Meenehan strut her stuff on West Coast Cooler Belfast Fashion Week’s catwalk year after year, one would be forgiven for reacting in shock to the news that this timeless beauty celebrated her 50th birthday last year.

With her clear porcelain skin, chiseled cheekbones and sophisticated demeanor, Nuala never fails to captivate the audience.

Nuala Meenehan reveals the contents of her makeup bag

One of Northern Ireland’s most popular models, Nuala has graced the cover of over 30 magazines.

But surprisingly when it comes to Nuala’s beauty routine, this timeless beauty believes in keeping things to a minimum. “My ‘every day’ beauty routine is simply to cleanse, tone and moisturise in the morning - and the same again in the evening,” Nuala explains.

“For make up, in the summer I’ll use a CC Cream, but if I want a little more coverage than that I’ll use a foundation.

“Lasting Illusion Satin Matte by Senna gives lovely coverage but lets the skin look luminously healthy. In the winter I wear a small amount of foundation, cream blush, a little eye shadow, apply brow definer and I’m good to go - when you’re a little older there’s a simple rule with makeup - less is more.”

Nuala, who has worked in the industry for years, justifiably sticks to what she knows works with her glowing skin.

“I have used Dermalogia for my daily skincare routine; which includes cleanser, toner, moisturiser and eye cream; for over 10 years now. I’ve drifted away at points but always come back as their skincare range is unbeatable for me. At night I also use Estée Lauder advance Night Repair - I’ve used this for over 10 years also and have never changed as it’s a winner every time.

“Some people suggest that you should change your skincare products every so often, and I have drifted to new products on the market a number of times but I’ve always gone back to Dermalogia, it just works best for me.”

And what was the last piece of makeup Nuala purchased? “Devine Shine from Senna at Oonagh Bowman,” she explains. “I love dewy healthy looking skin and am a sucker for a good illuminator. There are so many on the market to choose from, but this comes top for me.

“If I had to choose just one ‘go-to’ beauty or makeup item, I couldn’t live without Dynamic Skin Recovery Moisturiser from Dermalogia and my brow definer in ebony from Senna.”

Meanwhile, for occasions Nuala likes to make a special effort. She explains, “If I’ve got something very important coming up I’ll book a makeup artist - I’m lucky enough to work with some of the best in the industry. Otherwise I just nick their tricks,” Nuala laughs.

“I go for a smoky eye, a little more blush - and I’m experimenting at the moment with red lipstick. I’m not sure whether I’ve found the right shade yet! I’ll get there at some point. I do love Senna Red Lipstick Valentina.”