Sophie Ellis Bextor reveals the five beauty items she cannot live without

Children in Need supporter, Sophie Ellis Bextor, tells us about her all-time beauty favourites.

If you’re a fan of fuchsia lippie and glitter eyeshadow, you’re going to love this year’s Children in Need campaign, which is encouraging people to ‘Go Bright’ with their make-up in support of the annual fundraising event.

Barry M Nail Paint in Ballerina, �2.99, available from Barry M

And Sophie is certainly no stranger to paintbox-bright hues herself, “I love bright eyeshadows and bright lipstick, and I’ve probably been known to do both at once - and bright nails!” says Sophie, 38.

“I think it’s amazing how much it can change your mood and how you feel about the day.”

As a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing four years ago, the singer got to indulge her love of the uber-colourful look. “With Strictly, I was like, ‘let’s go for it’. I can’t get enough of that stuff,” she says - but there was one product she steered well clear of. “I did draw the line at fake tan.

“The trick with fake tan is if you’re someone who tans naturally, it will probably look lovely on you, but I’ve literally never had a tan in my life, so I think I’d just look really bizarre.”

Children in Need supporter, Sophie Ellis Bextor, tells us about her all-time beauty favourites

So slapping on St Tropez is out of the question, but what would you find in the porcelain-skinned beauty’s make-up bag? Here, Sophie talks us through the five beauty products she can’t live without.

“Being someone who’s pretty pale, I wear SPF most days of the year.

“My favourite absolute favourite is Sisley Super Soin Solaire Facial Sun Care SPF50 (£115). It’s gorgeous, it smells lovely and it really works; I’ve literally never got burned when I’m using it.

“And it doesn’t feel heavy, because my skin’s not that good with things that are really heavy.”

Sophie is certainly no stranger to paintbox-bright hues herself

“I’ve been using the same foundation for 15 years now, which is La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation SPF15 (£162).

“It’s just a really lovely consistency, it’s really dewy. I got introduced to that by Louise Constad, the make-up artist I’ve stayed loyal to. I used to be ‘Porcelain Blush’ and now I’m ‘Creme Peche’ - they always try and find funky ways to describe being really pale!

“I’d put Barry M in there because of all the colours for nails.

“They’re brilliant, and it’s such an easy way to give you that little pep with nail varnish. I like the coral ones and bright pinks, and sometimes a really good ballet pink such as Barry M Nail Paint in Ballerina (£2.99).

MAC Lipstick in Vegas Volt, �16.50, available from John Lewis

“I’d go for MAC for their lipsticks, because I think their range is good - especially MAC Lipstick Amplified Creme in Vegas Volt, (£14.85) from John Lewis.

“I’m slightly tragic in that I can usually spot if someone’s wearing Vegas Volt or Lady Danger, which is a bizarre party trick.

“Vegas Volt is my favourite. I don’t wear red lipstick quite as often as people maybe think. I usually go for more like corally pink colours and oranges.”

“No7 have got an amazing range of lovely colours that we used for all the Children in Need campaign photographs.

“There are some brilliant kohl pencils in nice greens and purples that are really pretty; that’s something you could actually do everyday to get a bit of colour in.

“I love No7 Metallic Eyes Pencil in Camouflage, (£7.50), from Boots.”

No7 Metallic Eyes Pencil in Camouflage, �7.50, available from Boots

La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation, �162, available from La Prairie