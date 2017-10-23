Strictly duo set to dazzle with show stopping Belfast performance this Autumn

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars, Kristina Rihanoff and Tristan MacManus are kicking off their UK tour this Autumn with a fantastic evening of song, dance and stories from their time on the BBC hit show - including a Belfast appearance in Theatre at the Mill, this November 13 at 8pm.

Kristina, who ppeared on the BBC hit show for eight years says, “I am so excited after having a baby to be putting the dance shoes and gem-stoned ballroom and latin dresses back on and perform some of my favourite routines with Tristan MacManus”.

‘Dazzling’ routines will include the likes of Ballroom and Latin, including the Waltz, the Paso Doble, the Samba and favourites like the Charleston and the Argentine Tango.

Kristina was paired with a number of big names during her time on the show, with her partners including Jason Donovan, Ben Cohen, Daniel O’Donnell, John Sergeant and Simon Webbe - with whom she made the final.

Tristan starred in two series of the BBC show, with the singer Jamelia and also ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star Jennifer Gibney. He has also appeared on five seasons of the American equivalent, ‘Dancing With The Stars’, partnering Pamela Anderson and Gladys Knight, to name a few.

The show will be hosted and feature performances by Mark Read, of boyband A1 who will be performing some fantastic songs by artists such as Ed Sheeran and Michael Buble.

There will also be a limited amount of VIP tickets available at each venue, where the audience can meet the cast after the show for autographs and photo opportunities.

