Stylist Sara O'Neill bringing the beach to the city at CastleCourt event

Stylist Sara O’Neill will be bringing the beach to the city at Belfast's CastleCourt this weekend with a summer themed styling session.

The beach stylist extraordinaire will be on hand on Saturday (June 24) from 11am to 3pm to chat about the latest trends and need-to-know looks for all shapes and sizes throughout the summer season, with the help of handpicked fashion retailers from CastleCourt.

CastleCourt Marketing Manager Camila McCourt gets some summer fashion advice from stylist Sara O'Neill, ahead of this weekend's Beach in the City event.

With Debenhams, Simply Be, Miss Selfridge, and Burton all set to take part, the event will see key looks from each retailer being discussed on stage as Sara covers this season’s must have trends for every shopper.

There will be makeup demos from MAC, Estee Lauder and Inglot alongside styling sessions from a variety of stores, so the event will guide fashionistas to the perfect look for this summer and give them the chance to find their favourite summer trends and shop them straight from the stage.

“Beach in the City is the perfect opportunity for our new and old shoppers to get summer ready with a helping hand from Sara and our fashion stores," said Camila McCourt, Marketing Manager of CastleCourt.

Sara O’Neill, stylist and designer said: “With such a mix of stores available all under one roof, there will be looks to suit every budget and style and I can’t wait to share my tips and tricks to have you all looking your best this summer.”

The Beach in the City event will also feature style spotters, who will be scouting the best dressed shoppers on the day to be in with the chance of winning a CastleCourt gift voucher. And for social media aficionados, CastleCourt will have its very own Geo filter on Snapchat!