This Heidi Klum Collection just dropped by Lidl and we want it all

After months of hype, the highly anticipated Esmara by Heidi Klum collection was premiered to fashion media across Europe and in the US yesterday at New York Fashion Week,

It showcased stylish wardrobe staples with statement prints in the form of tailored suits, delicate tops, bomber jackets, super-skinny jeans, romantic lace, rock-style leather and much more.

Thalia Heffernan wears Blue and Grey Poncho: �14.99, Blue Jeans: �9.99 and Black Ankle Boots: �24.99 from the Heidi Klum new A/W range for Lidl.

The 20 piece collection which is available in sizes 8 to 18 will go on sale in all Lidl stores nationwide at 8am on Monday September, 18 while stocks last.

This first collection by Heidi Klum, named ‘Heidi and The City’, is a tribute to Heidi’s favourite city – New York.

Pulsing with power and bold contrasts, each piece reflects a look of New York City at every time of day or night and for every occasion.

A skilful mix of wild life and urban chic! Quality is at the core of the collection, with soft suedes and on-trend leather featuring throughout, available at an affordable price point, ranging from £4.99 to £49.99.

Thalia Heffernan wears Leopard Print Blazer: �16.99, Leopard Print Trousers: �9.99, Black Heels: �19.99 and Clutch: �19.99 from the Heidi Klum new A/W range for Lidl.

The much talked about 100% suede jacket is priced at just £49.99 and available in two different colour options – brown and classic black with silver zip detailing.

Just in time for winter, the collection features several coats (£19.99), bomber jackets (£14.99), heavy knit cardigans (£14.99) and tailored blazers (£16.99) one of which Heidi recently wore on America’s Got Talent.

Tailored trousers (£9.99) that can be paired with blazers can be purchased separately and are available in black, navy, blue and leopard print.

A range of super-skinny stretch jeans (£9.99) are available in 4 different colours and can be worn with a bomber jacket for a casual look or dressed up with a suit blazer and heels for a look that will take you from day to night.

With a focus on trends that are both wearable and affordable, the range of dresses and skirts embraces AW 17 with a myriad of colour, print and enticing textures.

A key season staple to look out for is the range of shift dresses (£12.99) which feature in leopard print, blue and black.

Mini skirts (£9.99) with front zip detailing are available in tan and black and are perfect when teamed with black tights and boots.

Not to be missed are the selection of shoes and bags which can be mixed and matched to compliment the perfect capsule wardrobe. Bags are 100% suede and can be worn as clutches or over the shoulder, priced at £19.99 each.

Ankle boots (£24.99) are available in four different style options and perfect when teamed with jeans, dresses or skirts. The collection of shoes (£19.99) have a padded sole to ensure comfort all day long and are available in four styles including the leopard print with blue toe highlight. Boots and shoes are available in sizes from 3.5 to 7.

The collection launches in all 38 stores across Northern Ireland on September 18 for a limited period while stocks last.

Internationally, the collection will be available in a total of 28 countries in over 10,000 Lidl stores to create the perfect day-to-evening looks.