Top literature on the menu at Bangor festival

Bangor’s Aspects Festival kicks off this week with an eclectic programme to inspire all budding readers and writers.

With 37 events taking place over 10 days, this celebration of Irish writing boasts top authors, poetry, exhibitions, history, theatre, children’s entertainment, and music.

The Ards and North Down Borough Council festival runs until September 24 at various venues around the town.

Playwright and author Frank McGuinness will be at Bangor Castle tonight (September 15). Frank will be in conversation with broadcaster Marie-Louise Muir about his life, work and inspirations.

Young readers are invited to North Down Museum tomorrow (Saturday) for workshops with Myra Zepf, children’s writing fellow for Northern Ireland. The first lively interactive workshop will be based on Myra’s book Don’t Go To School! and the second workshop will revolve around a massive brain-storming session using quirky props. Stephen Beggs will perform his drama about fatherhood, My Father’s Chair, at Studio 1A tomorrow (Saturday). This performance will explore what it’s like to be a dad and the relationship between children and their fathers in a funny and emotional journey that should provoke and inspire.

Meanwhile, renowned artist Neil Shawcross’ Penguin Book Cover exhibition will be at Bangor Carnegie Library until September 30. Join Neil at Bangor Library on Monday September 18 when he will be in conversation with David Torrens.

Finally, Poetry NI presents the North Down heat of the All Ulster Poetry Slam at the Space, SERC Theatre, tomorrow. Bring your poems from page to stage and be in with a chance to be crowned Aspects Poetry Champion.

Visit aspectsfestival.com or call 02891 271 200 for more information.