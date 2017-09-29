Top milliner and jewellery designer Grainne Maher reveals what’s in her makeup bag

Grainne Maher is a regular on the Belfast fashion scene thanks to her famous signature designs and show stopping looks - with her work regularly featured on the Belfast Fashion Week catwalk.

She sat down to our My Makeup challenge...

Grainne reveals the contents of her makeup bag.

What products are in your makeup bag and why?

My makeup bag is pretty modest I’d say, certainly in comparison to my more makeup fanatical friends! I love Max Factor products, the Facefinity Flawless foundation has primer, concealer and foundation all in one bottle, plus it’s SPF 20 which I hate to leave the house without.

I also swear by their Lipfinity range of lip stain and gloss combo, which has serious staying power.

I think eyebrows are really important to frame your face, so the tweezers are always there, and Benefit ‘Browzings’ is one of my favourite sculpting tools. A strong cats eye flick is standard for me, day or night, and a strong lip. I finish off with a light blusher to add a bit of shape to my cheeks!

What’s your usual daily beauty and makeup routine?

I recently invested in a five piece face cleansing and conditioning regimen by a brand which isn’t actually available in the UK yet.

It’s call Rodan & Fields, and it’s the ‘Reverse’ regimen I have chosen for my 40+ year old skin! It begins with a deep exfoliating wash, with biodegradable micro beads to exfoliate your skin deeply, then a toner and two piece conditioning cream, made up of a pea sized amount of both retinol and Vitamin C. It’s then finished off with a sun cream which contains SPF 55. I’m mega careful about skin protection!

Do you change up your look often and how do you change your look for a big night time event?

I really don’t change my look too often at all to be honest, I guess I’m happy with my usual look and only change things with a different lip colour the odd time. For a special event I do like to add false lashes though! I love the wee bit of extra drama that they provide!

What are your top makeup tips?

For me the main thing is skincare as the basis for a good makeup look. I hate the idea of having sun damaged skin and have recently started exploring new products and treatments. I have used Dr.Gabriela’s magic serum for a few years now and I’m certain that it has helped delay the signs of ageing.

Only last week I tried out ‘Dermaplaning’ at LUXE day spa and I’m totally amazed at how smooth it has left my skin!

They actually scrape your face gently with a scalpel, and although it sounds harsh, it felt fantastic, and in fact would mean now that I’d be happier wearing less make up. My top tip overall for makeup is - less is more!

And finally what is the one beauty of makeup product you cannot live without?

SPF everything! In foundation and in moisturisers, and lipsticks too where possible!