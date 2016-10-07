Search

Tough luvvie comedian Hal on the hilarity of suburban midlife crisis

London-born standup Hal Cruttenden has been quietly crafting his comedy niche away from the main frame; suburban, somewhat camp, unapologetically middle-class and slightly tubby, winningly bitchy, verging on a midlife crisis, with a background in drama - he had parts in EastEnders and Kavanagh QC in the 1990s and has charmed on all the big panel shows from Have I Got News For You to Live at the Apollo, he has also written for such comedy gems as The Rob Brydon Show.

