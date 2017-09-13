Ulster talent to shine in Brussels

Londonderry Comedian Peter E Davidson and singer/songwriter Larks will bring a Northern Irish flavour to Brussels with their Culture Night performances on Friday September 22 as part of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Brussels Platform. Hosted by the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels, Culture Night will attract an audience including officials from the EU Institutions and across the diplomatic community.

The Brussels Platform is a collaboration between the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Executive Office which offers local musicians, writers, dancers, theatre practitioners and visual artists the opportunity to showcase their talents in Brussels with the aim of promoting the culture and creativity of Northern Ireland in Europe.

Following a successful 25 show run at the recent Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Derry’s Peter E Davidson will perform his comedy show, Guns N’ Rosé. The show sees him talk about himself as a rosé wine drinker adrift in a sea of Guinness, the cult of brosé, doomed romances and awkward social encounters.

Larks aka singer/songwriter Fiona O’Kane, from Belfast, draws her influences from rhythmic electronic beats, infused with indie and alternative sensibilities. Having established her name fronting the critically-acclaimed, Runaway Go, Larks sees the singer-songwriter embark on an exciting new venture into indie pop.

Noirin McKinney, director of arts development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Brussels Platform is all about providing a stage for our local artists to showcase their immense talent and to share the culture and creativity that is inherent to Northern Ireland. Both Fiona O’Kane and Peter E Davidson are wonderful ambassadors for the arts of Northern Ireland and the Arts Council is delighted to support their showcase in Brussels.”

Visit www.artscouncil-ni.org