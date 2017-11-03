Victoria Square fashion inspiration ahead of Ladies Day at Down Royal Racing

This season there will be a sense of carnival, samba and extravagance at Down Royal Festival of Racing for those attending the JNwine.come Ladies Day with an incredible prize of a trip to Rio de Janerio for the Victoria Square Best Dressed Lady.

It’s a chance for ladies to show off their wild hats and fabulous dresses as judges mull over the entries of the biggest and boldest ensembles to crown the winner.

One lucky lady will win a trip to Brazil’s liveliest location, Rio, a city where tropical rainforests and monolithic mountains collide to form one of the most spectacular landscapes in the world.

Down Royal Festival of Racing takes place on Friday, November 3 and Saturday 4, which will see the National Hunt Horse Racing descend upon Northern Ireland at the Co. Down racecourse with over 1.5 million people tuning in to watch the action from the racetrack. Mike Todd, General Manager of Down Royal Racecourse, commented: “Ladies Day at Down Royal is as competitive as the horse racing on the track and I’m excited to welcome Victoria Square to the Festival of Racing once again.

“There can only be one lucky winner for the Rio prize which is out of this world, but we can definitely guarantee a great day out for everyone.” Michelle Greeves, Centre Manager of Victoria Square added: “We are really looking forward to witness the style and glamour at this year’s Down Royal Festival of Racing and to judge the highlight of the festival, the Best Dressed Lady. My top tip is to look stylish but also seasonal – a jumpsuit and an amazing jacket or dress and coat never goes out of style!”

These top picks from Victoria Square are perfect for anyone wanting to stand out from the crowd, with the dresses, jumpsuits, heels and vivid accessories sure to transition seamlessly through the quickly approaching festive party season.

The black jumpsuit from Coast is a fine example of an investment piece which will do just that - by simply changing accessories to achieve a whole new look. For example, teaming with the vibrant pink Topshop heels and co-ordinating Issa at House of Fraser clutch would be a fun play with colour pop, whilst alternatively the elegant Phase Eight £59 fascinator and black blazer from Hobbs would provide a chic look ideal for those who prefer to avoid colour brights. Meanwhile the long sleeved black LK Bennentt dress provides an updated twist on the classic Little Black Dress, with its super flattering long sleeves and ruching in all the right places to help you achieve that hourglass silhouette. Entries can be submitted in the Dark Horse Café and Wine bar plus the foyer of the Guinness Suite on Saturday.

