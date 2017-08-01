Victoria Square Museum opens to the public

The Victoria Square Museum, a unique partnership between National Museums NI and Victoria Square, is open to the public for the month of August.

With iconic items from National Museums NI on display in the shopping centre and activities for all the family running through the month, the Victoria Square Museum will be an interactive experience for visitors.

A replica Harry Ferguson monoplane has been hoisted to suspend from the roof of Victoria Square, under the careful eyes of staff from National Museums NI, as have the famous Willow Dragons which are usually situated in the Ulster Museum.

Visitors will be able to experience multiple themed zones including Transport, Old Belfast, Street Games and a mini ‘Docks in the Dome’. There will also be a craft and skill workshop zone with around 60 free workshops throughout the month hosted by National Museums’ curators and specialist staff.

Additional highlights from National Museums NI’s collections include the Ulster Prince ship model and a Sedan chair, while a Crosslé racing car and the Ulsterbus ‘wee bus’ will also pay visits during the month.

Laura McCorry, Director of Public Engagement at National Museums Northern Ireland, said: “This is a new and exciting type of partnership for us which will deliver a highly engaging, museum inspired experience in Belfast City Centre.

“Taking highlights from our collections out and about will allow even more people from Northern Ireland and beyond to take part in a wide range of activities that celebrate our traditional skills including weaving, lace making as well as children’s craft activities.

“We hope this museum experience not only delights visitors to Victoria Square but encourages new audiences to come and see our unique collections at our sites all year round.”

Siobhan Stevenson, National Museums NI’s Head of Collections Care, was responsible for managing the installation of the replica Harry Ferguson monoplane and the Willow Dragons in Victoria Square. She said: “This has been a very exciting and challenging project for the National Museums NI and its team of curators. The suspension of the large scale pieces has been a highlight for us as it has involved bringing our collections to a completely different kind of space and we’re delighted that it gives provides new opportunities for the public to engage with them.”

Michelle Greeves, centre manager of Victoria Square, commented: “We love to use the centre every August to create an interactive experience as a pre ‘back to school’ day out.

Harry Ferguson's replica plane

“We are delighted to partner with National Museums Northern Ireland to produce something that is not only fun but educational. When combined with our 80 brands including 19 great eateries and the Odeon cinema, the Victoria Square Museum is the must-see summer attraction.”

The Victoria Square Museum can be visited daily from August 1 to 28. For more information please see victoriasquare.com

