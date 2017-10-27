Victoria Square’s resident stylist, Katherin Farries, reveals her top tips for Autumn

Katherin Farries, resident stylist at Victoria Square, gives Kathryn McKenna her top tips on how to embrace this season’s biggest trends

There’s a definite chill in the air and Halloween is just around the corner, which means autumn dressing in finally kicking into full swing.

Biba at House of Fraser, £149

Katherin Farries, resident stylist at Victoria Square, shares her top tips for looking hot this Halloween from over 70 amazing brands at Victoria Square.

Seasonal colours

“There’s more autumn tones than ever in the stores. From deep maroons such as the stunning bow jumper from Ted Baker or the super comfy New Balance trainers from Lifestyle Sports, the shade is flattering on all skin tones. There’s lots of orange in stores too such as the pumpkin toned jumper from Mint Velvet at House of Fraser – it would look amazing with a big scarf and jeans for a shopping day,” Katherin explains.

Red is everywhere

Pull & Bear, £19.99

“Unsurprisingly, red is hot for autumn/winter 2017! It’s a wonderfully festive colour but you need to find the shade that suits you. Go bold with a bright coat like the one from Hobbs or have a nod to the trend with boots or a bag in your perfect shade.”

You’re mustard

“Mustard is a fantastic colour for this time of year,” says Katherin. “The jumper from Jigsaw at House of Fraser is a fantastic investment buy that will see you through to spring. Team with a leather skirt and some ankle boots for a fun autumn party look.”

Suit up

Ted Baker, £110

“Suits are huge for this season,” Katherin emphasises. “Perhaps inspired by Hilary Clinton’s power suit, they are appearing in all brands in a variation of shades. This striped 2 piece from Topshop is fun and affordable, plus it can be worn as separates to create a multitude of new looks.”

Top looks

Katherin reveals, “This season’s best sellers at Victoria Square are bright coats – a pop of colour for your wardrobe for the colder months are huge! Plus they will easily transition into spring!”

To book with Victoria Square’s stylist, go to: victoriasquare.com/personal-stylist.

Topshop, £50

You can also visit Victoria Square up to Tuesday, October 31 for their annual Halloween Pumpkin Patch.

Topshop, £65

Urban Outfitters, £8

Warehouse, £36

H&M, £8.99

H&M, £16.99