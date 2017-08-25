West Coast Cooler Belfast FashionWeek gets ready for its 24th season

The launch of Belfast Fashion Week took place this week at Bullitt Hotel, Belfast - giving an exciting insight into the hottest Autum Winter trends to expect this upcoming season.

The now iconic event, which is firmly fixed in the social calendar, will see four days of fantastic fashion from October 26-29 with the main runway shows taking place at a new home in St. Anne’s Cathedral - meaning longer catwalks, more space and lots of interesting backdrops for photos.

West Coast Cooler Belfast Fashion Week launch (Credit: Belfast Fashion Week, Brendan Gallagher).

As well as the runway shows at St Anne’s, there will also be the popular weekend events, including Sushi Saturday at Zen, Style Sunday and a new ‘F Words’ brunch on the rooftop at Bullitt, featuring speakers including Tiffany Brien, Kim Constable, Maria Rafferty and ‘Gluten Free Fi’ talking Fashion, Fitness, Food & being Female.

Shows will include collections from several boutiques including Ruby 67, Cameo, Lisa’s Attic and In Chlomo as well as staples Jourdan, Blush and Spoilt Belle. Designers Angela Sloan and AKANI are among newcomers on the local design radar.

The high street show will open with a fantastic collection of lingerie by Victoria Square’s Boux Avenue as well as a Debenhams’ Designers at Debenhams showcase, including some special pieces from Julien McDonald, Henry Holland and John Rocha.

And after some affordable fashion by George, the style team will also show the top picks from the very best of online and the high street including TopShop, Zara, ASOS & Boohoo as well as French Connection, Oasis, Jigsaw & Karen Millen, among others.

Finally, this season, family will come first as there will also be childrenswear from DIGG Fashion in Dungannon, Bluebird in Ballymena and Bambinos in Donegal.

Fresh out of a summer at Vogue’s intensive summer course, director Cathy Martin is excited about the colours and textures on the catwalk:

“I’m looking forward to seeing local retailers and designers showing off all the colours, silhouettes and textures which we saw at the international shows. “From fiery red shades like those seen on Gigi Hadid at MaxMara, to deep Burgundy and Bordeaux colours which were prevalent at the Burberry and Mulberry shows; plus there will be plenty of futuristic metallics as seen at Chanel and Balenciaga as well as total texture clashes which took over the runway at Gucci’s super maximalist show.

“We always try to make our shows a true example of fashion theatre.

“And as people move towards more experiential activities, our events allow them to really engage with fashion first hand.

“We’ll have our usual complimentary West Coast Coolers for every guest at the show as well as a William Morris eyewear ‘Specs Appeal’ pop up, where style spotters will seek out the best dressed guests, who’ll win sunglasses and eyewear.

“There will also be a beautiful Versace wallpaper backdrop for photos courtesy of Noblett’s as well as other beauty, boutique and designer pop ups for guests’ enjoyment before and after the shows themselves.

The full show schedule is available online at belfastfashionweek.com along with details of this season’s trends plus links to all participant retailers and sponsors. Catwalk tickets for the main shows on October 26 & 27 which cost £20 (or £30 for a limited number of exclusive front row seats), are available to purchase from Belfast Welcome Centre on 028 9024 6609 or via the links on belfastfashionweek.com.