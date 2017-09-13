Widower pens Christian poetry collection

A 70-year-old widower from east Belfast who lost his wife to cancer in 2016 has written a stunning collection of poems which includes a moving tribute to his late wife. So impressive are Hugh Sloan’s poems, the book entitled Moments of Reflection has been snapped up by a leading publisher, Ambassador International.

The Dundonald man has written on a variety of themes including a moving tribute to his wife Lorraine who died of cancer in 2016.

He is donating the proceeds of his new book to RTU (Reaching the Unreached) Ministries.

The book was launched at Glenmachan Church of God where Hugh was a member for over 40 years.

The tribute to his wife is entitled Lovely Lorraine and, like many of Hugh’s poems manages to touch the heartstrings.

John McCreedy who organised the book launch said: “Hugh’s poems are full of depth and richness and could never be written by anyone in their youth. Only a life lived with, and for God, can produce such a myriad of rich milestones as Hugh has evidently achieved. The poems are quite general, and anyone who buys this book will not be disappointed.”

Ambassador executive publisher, Mark Linton commented: “It’s a most impressive assortment of poems by an ordinary man who has a great gift to write, and we believe this book is going to help a lot of people in so many different ways because the poems are incredibly inspirational.”

Some years ago Hugh published a smaller booklet entitled Poems of Praise, but this is his first major work.

His inspiration for the book came following a visit to Helen’s Tower near Bangor, Co Down. As he gazed upon the lake with the sun streaming down, Hugh began to reflect on all the poems God had given him over the years. Hugh said: “I always dreamed of doing this, and I can’t quite believe it has happened, but it just shows God can use anyone at any age and even when they are in grief. I hope my story and book will inspire others to follow their dream.”

Hugh currently works as a volunteer for Sweet Sound Cafe – a charity that provides work for young people with learning difficulties.