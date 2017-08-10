Brand new E4 primetime show is on the hunt for NI contestants

A brand new E4 primetime entertainment show is searching for contestants and have appealed to young Northern Ireland residents to apply.

The team is looking for confident and lively young single people aged between 20 to 30 years old to take part, but there is just one week left to apply.

A show insider revealed: “This is perfect for anybody who has been glued to the telly watching Love Island and thought to themselves, ‘I’d love to do something like that!’”

The premise of the brand new show will revolve around a luxury hotel in Greece during September and October this year, which will be managed by a group of Celebrities, with the aim of bringing a top-notch five star service to their guests.

If you are celebrating, get in touch with the team to apply to take part.

They are looking for people who are celebrating or planning the following:

Stag parties

Hen parties

Birthday celebrations

Newlyweds

Proposals

Weddings

You will get free flights, free accommodation in the luxury Hotel and meals are also included.

Email celebhotel@twofour.co.uk for more details.