Britain’s Got Talent holding auditions across Northern Ireland

Britain’s Got Talent is holding auditions in Northern Ireland, starting on Saturday in Belfast.

They’ll be searching for a star performer in Castlecourt from 11am to 5pm.

Further auditions take place at Newry’s Buttercrane Shopping Centre on Monday (11.30am-5.30pm), Omagh’s Strule Arts Centre on Tuesday (10am-3.30pm), Londonderry’s Foyleside Shopping Centre on Wednesday (11.30am-5.30pm) and Ballymena’s Fairhill Centre on Thursday (12pm-6pm).

Successful acts will be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2017.

Among the show’s previous successes are Susan Boyle, who has sold over 20 million records worldwide and Diversity who have had five sell-out nationwide tours.

Executive producer Amelia Brown, said: “We’ve had some amazing winners over the last 10 series, from this year’s champion Richard Jones, who was the first magician to ever win the show, right through to Paul Potts, Diversity and Collabro.

“Anyone can apply – there is no age limit – and we are looking for all kinds of talents, so if you feel you have something special to show us then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

Under-16s have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.