Calling all choirs

The search is officially on to find a local choir to star in The OUTLET’s Christmas campaign.

Are you part of a gospel group with gusto? A community choir with conviction? Or a cappella ensemble with melody? If so, the banbridge shopping destination wants to hear from you.

It’s on a mission to find a show-stopping choir to star in its 12 Days of Christmas campaign, which will see the chosen group sing in its festive TV and radio advert, as well as perform at The OUTLET’s Christmas lights switch-on on November 16.

In addition to featuring in the campaign, the overall winning choir will receive a donation of £500 to help towards the running of the choir or the purchasing of new equipment.

To be in with the chance of taking part in this magical experience, choirs need to register interest and submit a video demo via The OUTLET’S Facebook page (facebook.com/outletbanbridge) before next Friday (September 29).

Commenting on the campaign, Chris Nelmes, centre manager, The OUTLET said: “Christmas is a magical time of year and we want to spread this joy by linking up with a local choir to feature in our festive campaign. It is also a time of giving, and we will be making a donation to the selected choir that can be used towards the needs of the group, whether it’s to help with running costs, for new equipment or to treat the members to a special Christmas celebration.

“The campaign is themed around the song 12 Days of Christmas and will convey the pleasures of giving people gifts during the Christmas holiday. We are really looking forward to receiving the entries.”