6 Gruesome Hallowe’en Treats

If wiggly worms and poison apples are your idea of a devilishly delicious snack we’ve got some terrifying treats to put your guests off eating this Hallowe’en.

1. Gory Finger Cakes

Gory finger cakes.

You’ll need:

- 2 eggs, lightly beaten

- 110 grams of caster sugar

- 110 grams of butter or margarine

- 110 grams of self raising flour

- 2 tablespoons of milk

- 150 grams of butter

- 280 grams of icing sugar

- 1 tablespoon of milk

- Food colouring

- Severed fingers or creepy topping of your choice.

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas 4

Mix the butter and sugar together and then gradually beat in the eggs

Blend in the flour and add the milk to create a thick, creamy mixture

Spoon the mixture into cupcake cases. Fill half the case.

Bake the mixture for 10 - 15 minutes, until the sponge looks golden brown.

For the icing, beat the butter in a bowl and add in half the quantity of icing sugar.

Add a spoonful of milk and a splash of the food colouring to create a ghoulish topping.

Once the sponges have cooled down, decorate them with the icing and top with the gruesome severed fingers.

2. Spooky Banana Pops

You’ll need:

- 4 bananas

- 200 grams of white chocolate

- Dark chocolate drops

- Lolly sticks

Method:

Gently melt the white chocolate in the microwave. Be careful not to burn.

Whilst the chocolate melts, peel off the banana skin and slice the bananas in half - place on baking paper on a tray.

Pour the melted chocolate over the bananas, a pastry brush can help cover the bananas.

Add the dark chocolate drops to make eyes and a mouth and insert the lolly sticks.

Put the tray in the freezer for at least four hours, and up to a week.

3. Gruesome Candy Apples

You’ll need:

- 4 Apples

- White chocolate

- Red food colouring

- ¼ cup of golden syrup

- ½ cup of sugar

- ¼ cup of hot water

- Skewers

Method

Insert a skewer into the apple

Gently melt the chocolate and whilst it melts, insert the skewers into the apples.

Dip the apples into the chocolate so that they are mostly covered white - allow the chocolate to harden.

For the bloody topping, mix the sugar, golden syrup and hot water and simmer gently on a low heart then bring to a boil to ensure the sugar has fully dissolved.

Bring off the heat and add a splash of red food colouring.

Allow the mixture to cool and harden slightly then drip over the apples to create a gory, bloody apple.

4. Bowl of Worms

You’ll need:

- Packet of red jelly

- 1 packet of gelatin

- 3/4 cup of double cream

- 3 cups of boiling water

- Straws

- Pint glass

Method

Put as many straws as possible into a pint glass and ensure they are all upright.

Combine the jelly, gelatin and the boiling water and once cooled add the cream.

Pour the mixture over the straws and fill the straws to the top.

Let the mixture set and then squeeze the straw to release the jelly worms.

5. Pumpkin Ice Scream

You’ll need:

- 1 1/2 cup of pumpkin puree

- 2 teaspoons of pumpkin spice

- 5 frozen and sliced bananas

- ⅓ cup of honey or syrup

- Pinch of vanilla extract

Method

Using a food processor blend all the ingredients together.

Pour the mixture into a tray and freeze until frozen.

6. Poison Apple Cocktail

You’ll need:

- 60ml vodka

- 60ml apple juice

- 12ml of lemon

- Splash of Grenadine

- Apple slice to garnish

Method:

Add the vodka, apple juice and lemon to a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake!

Double strain into a martini glass and drip in a tablespoons worth of grenadine.

Garnish with an apple slice.