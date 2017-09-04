A quick and easy recipe in honour of National Bread Week

In honour of National Bread Week, which takes place from September 11-17, we have the perfect quick and easy recipe.

Ideal to keep youngsters entertained on a rainy Saturday afternoon to celebrate their first week back at school!

To make you will need:

8 slices Irish brown soda bread

227g can chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato puree

180g button mushrooms, halved

75g grated Cheddar and mozzarella

60g sliced pepperoni

Basil leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 200oC, gas mark 6. Place the bread on a large baking tray and bake for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, place the tomatoes and tomato puree in a small saucepan and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally until thickened. Spread the bread with the tomato mixture, top with the mushrooms and sprinkle over the cheese, then place the pepperoni slices on top. Bake for 15 minutes until golden. Garnish with basil leaves before serving.