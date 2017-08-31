Armagh’s Food and Cider Festival returns with world class produce

One of the key dates in the calendar for foodies everywhere is Armagh’s Food and Cider Festival which returns to the region from September 21-24.

Celebrating the world class produce available across the Orchard County, the festival is an ongoing collaboration between Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the Food Heartland Hospitality Forum and numerous local businesses, artisan producers and enthusiasts.

A series of unique and special events will be complemented by four days of family friendly fun and entertainment at orchards, restaurants and beautiful venues throughout the County.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Gareth Wilson, said: “This whole region is world renowned for the highest possible quality of produce, whether meat, dairy products, vegetables and fruit, including of course the renowned Bramley apple.

“Each year we look forward to welcoming visitors and locals to the heart of orchard country so that they can experience and enjoy all that we have to offer as we continue to stake our foothold on the world map of food and drink.”

Some of the individual events taking place over the course of the four days for which interest will be high and advance booking is required, include:

·A Night in the Orchard – providing an exclusive opportunity to dine on the lawns at Crannagael House, the site of the first Bramley seedling to be planted in NI, this outdoor event will have delicious food served with great ciders, music and company.

·Harvest Supper & Concert – Following a canapé reception in the 4Vicars restaurant, guests will be led by lamplight to the elegant setting of the Robinson Library to enjoy a short concert before returning to 4Vicars for a harvest supper featuring the best of seasonal Food Heartland produce.

·Pairing Under the Stars – The team from The Moody Boar restaurant will be hosting a wine, cider, tapas and chocolate evening within the stunning surrounds of the Palace Greenhouse.

·Groucho’s @ the Orchards – For one night only Groucho’s will be popping up at The Armagh Cider Company to offer a food sharing and cider pairing evening in the barn. Held at twilight, roam the orchards during peak harvest season and marvel at the trees laden with Bramley apples.

·Food Tours & Trails – showcasing the rich history of the Food Heartland and its many award-winning wonders, these guided culinary tours will provide a multi-sensory experience not to be missed with first-hand accounts of the region’s successes from its farmers and producers together with the opportunity to taste as you go.

For more information visit armagh.co.uk/foodandcider.