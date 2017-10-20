Award winning restaurant Bull & Ram launches in Belfast this weekend - creating 20 new jobs

Award winning Head Chef Kelan McMichael, who is behind the award winning Bull & Ram in Ballynahinch, has announced his new Belfast restaurant of the same name will open its doors for the first time this weekend - creating 20 new jobs.

Launching in Belfast this Saturday, October 21, Kelan has made serious waves in the hospitality industry since he opened the award-winning Bull & Ram in Ballynahinch last year which has already accrued over 15 awards.

Bull & Ram Belfast is opening in Belfast this Saturday (October 21).

An insider revealed that the new venture is set to bring Belfast ‘a little taste of 1930’s style speakeasy dining with a menu that promises flair in its simplicity of local ingredients.’

Situated in the vibrant Queen’s Quarter of Belfast, the premises has been carefully restored over the last couple of months with the help of interior designer John Teuton Design.

The insider added, “Set over two floors, the 1930’s décor offers an intimate dining experience with hand-crafted marble-topped bars, luxurious snug booths, stylish lighting, and beautiful brass fittings, which all add to the sophistication of this beautiful period property.”

Staying true to Kelan’s passion for supporting local, Bull & Ram Belfast will serve the very best quality meat and local produce.

Kelan McMichael explained, “Bull & Ram Belfast will be Belfast’s ‘go to’ for the best Sunday roast, a must for a world-class steak, and a destination for lovers of oysters and cocktails.

“Myself and my team, headed up by chef Conrad Quinn, will create simple but innovative dishes using the finest of local ingredients.

“Diners will enjoy the simplicity of the menu, yet, they will be able to feast on the finest of what this country has to offer such as Glenarm Shorthorn beef, dry-aged in Himalayan salt, a Great Taste Award Supreme Champion & dual gold winner at the World Steak Challenge. It is, in my opinion, the best beef to be found.

“Oysters delivered fresh daily, will come from the shores of Killough in County Down.

“We will have our ‘house’ menu offering our well-known favourites such as our Big Bull Burger and beef dripping chips as well as daily specials and the menu will be constantly changing.

“Our Calf & Lamb menu is for children and is simply a reduced portion size offering of the main menu. Everyone is welcome.”

Meanwhile, a varied drinks menu will cover everything from a pint of Guinness, to a local Gallopers artisan ale, whilst aninnovative cocktail menu named ‘44’ has been carefully crafted and designed by a master cocktail mixologist.

Daryl Sheilds, Operations and General Manager who has recruited over 20 staff for the new Belfast venture added, “We have the most amazing new team in place now.

“Passionate people who have a genuine interest in food and who have all begun our ‘provenance’ training with our amazing suppliers.

“I can’t wait to work in Belfast with the new team and I love the fact that there’s nothing quite like it in Belfast right now offering oysters with a cocktail menu to excite the most discerning guests.”

The restaurant will welcome over 80 covers and will be serving food all day from 12pm Monday to Sunday.