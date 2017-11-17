Bushmills announces its first new whiskey in almost five years

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has announced its newest drink - Red Bush - marking the first new drink from The Old Bushmills Distillery for the domestic market in nearly five years.

As whiskey has escalated in popularity in recent years, the company has explained that consumer demand called for a ‘relevant and versatile’ whiskey that can be enjoyed neat or with a range of mixers.

The new release is testament to the increasing popularity of the Irish whiskey category

Bushmills Red Bush is described as ‘a subtle and balanced expression’ which aims to appeal to both whiskey enthusiasts and those new to the category.

Matured exclusively in first fill, medium char bourbon casks which soften the spirit, Red Bush offers a blend of triple distilled single malt and grain whiskey - which means it delivers a sweet and exceptionally smooth taste.

The amber spirit offers intense aromas of toasted oak, with deep lingering caramel and vanilla notes. It can be taken neat or as a long serve with a range of mixers like soda, cola or ginger ale.

The Bushmills Red Bush signature serve however, will be the Red and White, made using one part whiskey and three parts white lemonade, poured over ice and garnished with a wedge of lime.

Global sales increasing by 54 per cent in the past five years, according to the report issued by the Irish Spirits Association in October 2017.

Colum Egan, Master Distiller at The Old Bushmills Distillery, comments, “While we’ve been innovating with our aged whiskeys for centuries, we’re excited to embark on a journey with the new whiskey drinker.

“Maturing the whiskey exclusively in first fill bourbon barrels creates a mildly sweet and extremely smooth spirit that will resonate with both frequent bourbon fans and Irish whiskey drinkers.”

Bushmills Red Bush is priced at £24 for 700ml, bottled at 40 per cent ABV and is available to buy from select retailers and wholesalers.

To keep up to date with Bushmills Red Bush visit answerthecall.co.uk.