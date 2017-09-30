Bushmills Irish Whiskey has teamed up with Town Square in honour of National Coffee Day

This Sunday, October 1 marks the start of colder weather so it’s no surprise this day is also National Coffee Day. After all, there is little better than curling up on an autumnal afternoon with a relaxing, warming drink.

In celebration of this event, Botanic-based cafe, Town Square has put a local twist on its coffee serve. The difference? A dash of Bushmills Black Bush.

Rich and fruity to taste with a velvety-smooth finish, Bushmills Black Bush is the ideal whiskey to complement the intense flavour of coffee.

Town Square will be serving this impressive Irish Coffee this weekend and throughout the coming months.

Ingredients

35ml - Bushmills Black Bush

10ml - Frangelico

10ml - Chocolate Syrup

Freshly brewed coffee

Cadbury & Nutmeg-infused cream, lightly whipped

Method

Coat a warmed, glass coffee mug with the chocolate syrup. Add your favourite coffee, freshly brewed. Pour into the glass until 3/4 full. Blend in the Black Bush and Frangelico. Float the lightly whipped cream on top over the back of a spoon and serve.

For more whiskey-inspired ideas and local info on Bushmills Irish Whiskey, visit @BushmillsUK on social or answerthecall.co.uk.