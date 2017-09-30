Bushmills Irish Whiskey has teamed up with Town Square in honour of National Coffee Day

This Sunday, October 1 marks the start of colder weather so it’s no surprise this day is also National Coffee Day. After all, there is little better than curling up on an autumnal afternoon with a relaxing, warming drink.
In celebration of this event, Botanic-based cafe, Town Square has put a local twist on its coffee serve. The difference? A dash of Bushmills Black Bush.
Rich and fruity to taste with a velvety-smooth finish, Bushmills Black Bush is the ideal whiskey to complement the intense flavour of coffee.
Town Square will be serving this impressive Irish Coffee this weekend and throughout the coming months.
Ingredients
35ml - Bushmills Black Bush
10ml - Frangelico
10ml - Chocolate Syrup
Freshly brewed coffee
Cadbury & Nutmeg-infused cream, lightly whipped
Method
Coat a warmed, glass coffee mug with the chocolate syrup. Add your favourite coffee, freshly brewed. Pour into the glass until 3/4 full. Blend in the Black Bush and Frangelico. Float the lightly whipped cream on top over the back of a spoon and serve.
For more whiskey-inspired ideas and local info on Bushmills Irish Whiskey, visit @BushmillsUK on social or answerthecall.co.uk.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.