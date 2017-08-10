Check out these three tasty recipes for Tony & Jen’s Protein Popsicles

Family owned business Linwoods in Armagh, has launched a brand-new range of natural plant protein blends, Hemp Protein+.

The innovative new product provides a natural source of protein, helping fuel the body with essential energy-boosting nutrients and heart-healthy compounds.

To celebrate the launch of the new product, Linwoods has collaborated with nutritionists Tony O’Neill and Jenny Curran from healthy eatery ‘Tony & Jen’s’ on the Lisburn Road, Belfast. Together, they have created a range of protein popsicles, made using Hemp Protein+ and a range of other tasty health foods.

Jenny Curran, nutritionist and Co-Founder of Tony & Jen’s, explained: “We love experimenting with new ingredients and flavours and we’re passionate about proving that healthy eating doesn’t have to be bland and boring and I think these ice lollies show the fun side of it. We say they’re like protein shakes, but way more fun!

“They are packed full of goodness and flavour, and the amount of protein in each one contributes towards the average person’s Recommended Daily Intake, helping to balance your diet or maintain and build muscle mass.”

Launching in outlets across the UK and Ireland, the 360g packs are available to order online from the Linwoods website and a number of independent health food stores including Eatwell & Framer Health on the Lisburn Rd priced from £16.99. Tony & Jen’s Protein Popsicles are on sale now until the end of August.

Check out the special recipes designed by the healthy duo below!

LINWOODS FERRERO POPSICLES

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Makes: 3-4

Ingredients

1/3 cup hazelnut butter

38g coconut cream

57g almond milk

1 tsp cacao

1 tablespoon Linwoods Organic Hemp Protein Flaxseed, Chia Seed, Cocoa, Beetroot, Powder

2 teaspoons maple syrup

Pinch himalayan salt

Pinch cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Simply add all the ingredients to a blender and blitz until smooth.

Spoon the blend into your popsicle moulds, tapping the mould on a hard surface as you go to remove any air bubbles.

Insert your stick and pop into the freezer.

You may need to go back after 10 mins to straighten your stick if it has fallen.

Freeze until hard.

Once you’re ready to eat, add your favourite toppings e.g. cacao sauce, peanut butter, almond butter, crushed nuts or chia seeds.

LINWOODS RASPBERRY CASHEW POPSICLES

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Makes: 3-4

Ingredients

1/3 cup cashew butter

38g coconut cream

57g almond milk

200g frozen raspberries

1 tablespoon Linwoods organic hemp protein with Flaxseed, Bio Cultures, Vitamin D & Co-Enzyme Q10

2 teaspoons maple syrup

Instructions

Simply add all the ingredients to a blender and blitz until smooth.

Spoon the blend into your popsicle moulds, tapping the mould on a hard surface as you go to remove any air bubbles.

Insert your stick and pop into the freezer. Note: You may need to go back after 10 mins to straighten your stick if it has fallen.

Freeze until hard.

Once you’re ready to eat, add your favourite toppings e.g. cacao sauce, peanut butter, almond butter, crushed nuts or chia seeds.

LINWOODS PEANUT BUTTER BANANA POPSICLES

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Makes: 3-4

Ingredients

1/3 cup peanut butter

38g coconut cream

57g almond milk

1 medium banana

1 tablespoon Hemp Protein+ with Flaxseed, Bio Cultures, Vitamin D and Co-Enzyme Q10

Instructions

Simply add all the ingredients to a blender and blitz until smooth.

Spoon the blend into your popsicle moulds, tapping the mould on a hard surface as you go to remove any air bubbles.

Insert your stick and pop into the freezer.

You may need to go back after 10 mins to straighten your stick if it has fallen.

Freeze until hard.

Once you’re ready to eat, add your favourite toppings e.g. cacao sauce, peanut butter, almond butter, crushed nuts or chia seeds.