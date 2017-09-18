Search

Co Down ice cream boutique goes viral with world’s first ‘ice cream burrito’

The ice cream burrito.
Innovating and award winning ice cream boutique Nugelato went viral this weekend after it revealed its newest indulgent dessert, which they claim is a world first.

The makers of the well known ‘Nuggypot’ have combined their passion for hand crafting the finest Italian gelato with inspiration from Mexico to create a brand new style of ice cream dessert in a world first.

A combination of Nugelato award winning ice cream, popular toppings and some of the most indulgent sauces all wrapped up in a delicious crepe in the style of a Mexican burrito.

Nugelato, who are an independent award winning Co. Down ice cream company based in Newcastle and Newry, hail from a family that has been handcrafting ice cream since 1930.

Nugelato have been at the forefront of the ice cream industry, winning awards and creating a bespoke popular offering since they began in 2015.

The gelato whizz kids at Team Nuggy created the indulgent dessert offering, styled like a burrito with a twist, in what they believe could possibly be the ‘nicest thing ever tasted’ and the only one of its type in the whole world.

Married couple Michael and Catriona explained: “Nugelato prides themselves in doing things differently and innovation is at the heart of all we do.”

“While it’s a cold dessert, even those with the most sensitive teeth can bite in to the Ice cream burrito, and the special foil and style of wrapping keeps any drippages to a minimum.”