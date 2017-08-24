Diners reveal they would pay £10-15 for meals from NI convenience stores after menu ‘trick’

Guests were invited to Harlem restaurant in Belfast this month for the launch of a new menu ‘with a twist’ ... the twist being that the meals served up were from the new SuperValu and Centra evening meal solutions ranges.

This was not revealed to diners until later in the evening so as not to shape their expectations of what they were being served.

Over 90% of the those surveyed on the night said they would have been prepared to pay between £10-£15 for their main course while 80% rated their meal as very good or excellent.

SuperValu and Centra have developed a range of convenient evening meal solutions in response to the fast pace of modern life.

Ciara McClafferty, Trading Director, Musgrave, said: “Consumers are savvier about food than ever, continually demanding innovation, value and variety but not wanting to lose out on quality and nowhere is this more evident than in the ready meals category.”

Centra’s ‘Make a Meal of It’ and SuperValu’s ‘Prepared for You’ ranges are already available in stores across Northern Ireland.

They include a range of family meals like Chicken Pasta Bake, Chicken Korma, Chicken Jalfrezi, Paella and traditional meals such as Beef Lasagne, Meatball Pasta Bake and Cottage Pie.