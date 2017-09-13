Dublin burger and milkshake truck finds permanent home in Belfast

Husband and wife duo Paul and Elaine Catterson from Kilrea in Co Londonderry are set to ‘shake’ up the food offering on Belfast’s Botanic Avenue with the opening of high end burger and milkshake restaurant Tribal Burger this month.

Representing an investment of £180,000 and injection of 20 hospitality jobs into the local economy, Tribal Burger comes as the next step in a renowned hospitality career of over 25 years for Paul, which has been highlighted by chef roles with the Conran Restaurant Group in London, La Stampa in Dublin and Shu in Belfast. Paul then founded Burger Republic – a successful food truck business which operates predominately in Dublin and is one of the most popular units at music festivals like Electric Picnic.

Speaking on their decision to expand on their popular Dublin food truck business by opening a trendy burger joint in Belfast, co-owner and chef Paul Catterson said: “We have been looking at expanding into the restaurant scene for the past year and are very excited about opening in Belfast with its growing foodie movement.

“Our Burger Republic company has been road-testing our legendary burgers on the corporate, street food and festival scenes across the Republic of Ireland for the past seven years and has a built up a huge ‘tribal’ following.

“We are all about quality and will serve up our legendary locally sourced burgers alongside local craft brews, both ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ shakes and sides. It really is about fun dining not fine dining; Tribal Burger will be a place where people can relax, not take themselves too seriously, and enjoy a delicious quality meal.”

The Tribal Burger restaurant is nestled in the heartland of Belfast’s thriving Queen’s Quarter on Botanic Avenue and – although the area is a known destination for hungry students – co-owner Elaine Catterson believes Tribal Burger’s quality offering will offer a wide appeal.

She said: “Through our time at Burger Republic, we’ve learned that people from all walks of life and demographics love a good burger, and we’re excited to expand our ‘tribe’ to Belfast.”

“We believe Tribal Burger will offer something for everyone – from young families to busy professionals and knowledgeable foodies – with the menu also featuring options like fresh milkshakes with the option to add Jameson whiskey or Absolut vodka for a ‘hard shake’ and lip-smacking chicken wings. Our beef is cut, minced and rolled into patties by hand daily, but we will also provide a tasty vegan burger for the non-meat eaters of the city. As local diners become more discerning about the quality of the food they eat, our burgers will cater for conscious eaters by incorporating local ingredients including quality beef from Downpatrick butcher Richard McGreevy and local craft beers from breweries like Hillstown near Randalstown.”

Tribal Burger will open its doors from mid-September on Belfast’s Botanic Avenue with daily opening ours from 11.30am-10.00pm. Recruitment of kitchen and serving staff is currently ongoing.

For more information visit www.tribalburger.com or follow Tribal Burger on facebook.com/tribal-burger or Instagram and Twitter @TribalBurger.