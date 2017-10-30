Eight Northern Ireland pubs secure coveted spots in the 2018 ‘Eating Out’ Michelin guide

Eight Northern Ireland pubs – one from Co. Antrim and seven from Co. Down – have secured listings in the 2018 Michelin ‘Eating Out In Pubs’ guide just published.

Down’s Bull & Ram in Ballynahinch is a new entry this year. Situated in an Edwardian butcher’s shop, the Bull & Ram offers an imaginative, modern yet informal menu, showcasing the best of local, seasonal produce.

Other successful County Down listings are Balloo House (Killinchy), the Pheasant (Annahilt), Poacher’s Pocket (Comber), Pier 36 (Donaghadee), Parson’s Nose and The Plough Inn (both in Hillsborough).

Antrim’s entry is Billy Andy’s at Mounthill, near Larne.

Meanwhile, an impressive 22 pubs in the Republic of Ireland are listed in this year’s guide.

Lisdoonvarna’s Wild Honey Inn is the Republic of Ireland’s only Michelin-starred establishment also to feature in this year’s guide.

Earlier this month, the Co. Clare eatery made history by becoming the first ROI pub to be awarded a Michelin Star in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

Having held a listing in the Michelin ‘Eating Out In Pubs’ guide since 2014, this year sees Morrissey’s in Doonbeg rise in status to become the only Bib Gourmand recipient listed in the guide. Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise those establishments offering good food at affordable prices of £28 or less for a three-course meal.

In overall terms, County Down leads the way with seven listings followed by Clare and Cork with four each and Kildare with three. Dublin, Galway and Mayo each received two listings with Antrim, Leitrim, Louth, Sligo, Tipperary and Wexford each having one listing.