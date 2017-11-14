Enjoy festive fun and artisan food at the Causeway Speciality Market

With Christmas just around the corner, Causeway Speciality Market in the Diamond, Coleraine, is set to get locals in the holiday spirit with its series of festive fun events.

Kicking off in the North Coast from Saturday, November 25 with local food and crafts galore, the Causeway Speciality Market was established in 2006, creating a high quality, professional speciality setting for food and drink fans with its top locally produced and crafted goods.

Current stalls include photographic prints from the North Coast, glass and silver jewellery, bakery goods such as loaf cakes, meringues and cup cakes, a butchery with goat meat, pork meat and smoked salmon, a confectionery boasting gourmet mallows and boiled sweets, and a deli full of olives, pesto, smoked salt, pepper and rapeseed oil. Other handmade crafts include soap, candles, cushions, pottery and brooches.

For more food and drink events in the Causeway Coast & Glens visit causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.