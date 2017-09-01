Fantastic first birthday celebrations at Souls Restaurant

Indian Fusion eatery Souls Restaurant, which is based on the Dublin Road in Belfast, celebrated its first birthday in great style recently.

Owner Pankaj Maini treated special guests to a delicious five course meal of Naanza bites, Rasam Soup, Pinwheel Samosa, Tandoori Monk-meen (Monkfish), Rosemary Chicken Tikka, Tabakh Maaz (Lamb rack) and Gulabjamun Cheese Cake.

If you are a regular at an Indian restaurant then rest assured this will be like nothing you have ever experienced before. If you have never eaten Indian food before, then this is the perfect place to start.

The blend of Indian spices mixed with local ingredients give the food a flare that is unique.

This is truly an ideal fusion of Indian and Northern Irish cuisine that you didn’t even realise you needed.

It would be difficult to pick a favourite dish from the vast array on offer, with the Pinwheel Samosa, a twist on a traditional favourite, coming a close second to the mouth watering, succulent Rosemary Chicken Tikka.

And special mention must also go to the dessert, a rich, creamy, yet light cheesecake topped with Gulabjamun, a milk-solid-based South Asian sweet soaked in syrup.

On the night, the courses were paired with carefully selected wine by Robb Brothers Wine Merchants, to perfectly complement the delicious dishes.

Souls Restaurant is a modern Indian restaurant with an approach and methodology that has never been attempted in Belfast before.

It specialises in modern Indian cuisine, influenced by local preferences, ingredients and healthy cooking.

It’s a unique concept that combines the elements of European and Indian culinary traditions, still preserving the authenticity of both.

Guests including UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Aideen Kennedy, BBC’s weather girl Cecilia Daly, NVTV’s Robin Elliott and Stuart Robinson from Cool FM thoroughly enjoyed the evening, complete with funky Soul music from DJ Mal Houston.

Without a doubt Souls Restaurant deserves another visit, with the impressive vegan menu adding another dimension to the already delectable offerings.