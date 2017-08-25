Food review: Dublin Road’s newest addition, stylish cafe bar The Gallery

Stylish café bar The Gallery may have just opened on the Dublin Road this June, but locals are already applauding the elegant open-plan restaurant, bar and art gallery, which boasts décor influenced by New York’s meatpacking district.

Reflecting the café’s cosmopolitan themes, an award winning team has developed an exciting breakfast, lunch and dinner menu sure to appeal to all diners thanks to its delicious Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten Free options.

The Gallery has a dedicated vegetarian & vegan menu which boasts plenty of gluten free options.

Wine enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the food offering is complemented by a handpicked wine menu from JN Wine, with prices starting from £18 per bottle.

A bespoke cocktail menu featuring signature cocktails and boasting ‘the best gins in Belfast’ has also been created by barman Neil MacDonald, three-times nominated Pubs of Ulster Bar Tender of the Year.

Having attended the restaurant with my significant other last Friday evening, we found the restaurant boasted an enjoyable atmosphere. There was a buzz about the place which was greatly enhanced by the unique open-plan New York inspired design.

The smart decor, spacious layout and floor to ceiling windows all combine to allow The Gallery to feel nicely airy and well ventilated; unlike some restaurants who don’t utilise their space well and leave you feeling warm, claustrophobic and huddled into the only space available.

The Gallery

Resplendent chandeliers draw the eyeline towards the work of local artists such as Francis McCrory and John MacMackin hanging alongside world-famous Irish artists including William Conor, Neil Shawcross, Terry Bradley and Ciaran Lennon - where they look right at home.

Whilst we admired our surroundings and enjoyed the sights of busy Dublin Road life and traffic rumbling by, particularly efficient service meant we had next to no waiting time in between courses.

Friendly, knowledgable staff who have mastered the fine art of pleasant attentiveness without distracting hovering, know the menu inside out and answer any questions regarding the menu without hesitation.

Having launched a new menu earlier this month in line with what Gallery Café Bar customers loved, it is clear this is one restaurant who listens and delivers.

As this was a Friday evening, we sampled the Evening Brasserie menu.

Upon deciding to go for a less filling option to start off with, we ordered the Bread, Oils and Tapenade and were pleasantly surprised with just how tasty it was.

This comforting feel-good dish packed a punch of flavour, perfect for tantalising the tastebuds and working up an appetite. Served on a board, this is a great sharing starter for anyone who fancies a lighter option.

We followed this with the more substantial Salt and Chilli Squid, with Asian salad and coriander Thai dressing which added a light freshness and new spin on a tried-and-tested popular dish.

There are dozens of cocktails to choose from at The Gallery.

As a seafood fan for my Main course I opted for the Grill Pave of Sea Bass, which was a true culinary highlight and could rival any good seafood restaurant’s finest dish.

The fresh cut of fish was beautifully cooked to perfection and was pared with delightful, refreshing trimmings including mango salsa, lemongrass sauce and broccoli.

The addition of roast almonds and crab crushed new potatoes in particular elevated this dish to a new dimension of freshness, vibrancy and flavour.

Overall this course was a true food experience thanks to its unique stand-out flavours.

Meanwhile my food partner devoured the succulent Roast Rump of Lamb with Rosemary Perillade Chickpea Croquette and Crushed Tapenade, which was cooked to his specified personal taste of pink to perfection whilst Truffle Honey Fries provided a delicious side.

Those with a sweet tooth will relish the dessert menu which boasts an array of mouth-watering options including a succulent Sticky Toffee Pudding which comes complete with locally sourced ice-cream.

The Gallery is light, spacious and airy.

Meanwhile, our steaming hot cups of comforting Irish Coffee were the perfect way to end a delightful dining experience.

We’ll certainly be returning.

The Grill Pave of Sea Bass.

Bread, Oils and Tapenade.

Side dish: Truffle Honey Fries.

Roast Rump of Lamb with Rosemary Perillade Chickpea Croquette and Crushed Tapenade.