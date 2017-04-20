How to make the most of those leftover Easter eggs (if you somehow have any left)!

Cadbury Mini Eggs are a terrible thing to waste, so we’ve found the perfect recipe to ensure you make the most of your leftover chocolate - and all this baking might even keep the kids entertained.

A Cozy Kitchen has come up with this mouth-watering recipe - perfect for a lazy weekend.

You’ll just need the following ingredients: 2 cups all-purpose flour; 1 teaspoon baking soda; 1/2 teaspoon salt; 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature; 1/2 cup dark brown sugar; 1/2 cup white granulated sugar; 1 large egg; 1 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract; 1 (10-ounce) bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs, roughly chopped.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 10-inch cast iron skillet with cooking spray and set aside. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, add the butter, dark brown sugar and white granulated sugar. Cream the butter and sugar together until it’s light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla extract and mix until thoroughly combined.

In two batches, add the flour mixture to the butter and sugar mixture until flecks of flour are no longer visible, being careful not to over mix the batter. Fold in the chopped Cadbury Mini Eggs.

Pour the dough into the prepared skillet. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 20 to 22 minutes, until golden brown and the centre is soft to the touch.

Allow the big cookie to cool completely in the skillet before cutting it into slices. If you can’t wait until it’s room temperature, not the worst thing! It’ll just be super soft and crumbly.

Serve cookie slices with glasses of cold milk for the kids - and a large pot of coffee for yourself!